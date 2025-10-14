Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 341 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $130.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $153.01.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.