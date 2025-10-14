Head to Head Analysis: E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Corus Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Corus Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.W. Scripps $2.51 billion 0.08 $87.60 million $0.48 4.67 Corus Entertainment $933.82 million 0.01 -$567.81 million ($0.28) -0.18

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Corus Entertainment. Corus Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for E.W. Scripps and Corus Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.W. Scripps 1 1 1 0 2.00 Corus Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00

E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.54%. Given E.W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe E.W. Scripps is more favorable than Corus Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Corus Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.W. Scripps 4.25% 17.68% 2.98% Corus Entertainment -6.51% N/A -0.27%

Risk and Volatility

E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corus Entertainment has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats Corus Entertainment on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services. The Scripps Networks segment offers national television networks through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. This segment also provides Scripp News, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; Court TV, which showcases live trials; entertainment brands, such as Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff; and ION, a national network of broadcast stations and broadcast television spectrum, which distributes programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations, as well as affiliated TV stations through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. In addition, it provides content and services through digital platforms, including the Internet, smartphones, and tablets; Nuvyyo, which offers consumers DVR product solutions to watch and record free over-the-air HDTV on connected devices; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, which shows educational programs. The company serves audiences and businesses through cable and satellite service providers. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services. This segment also engages in the production and distribution of films and television programs; merchandise licensing and book publishing activities; and provision of advertising services, subscriptions, and the licensing of proprietary films and television programs, as well as production services. The Radio segment operates radio stations that include a network of news/talk radio stations, as well as classic hits, rock, country, and hot adult contemporary radio formats. The company produces and distributes children’s animated content and consumer products; owns Nelvana, Corus Studios, Aircraft Pictures, Kid Can Press, so.da, and Kin Community Canada, and Quay Media Services; and operates companion websites, digital and streaming platforms, and applications that are related to its brands. Corus Entertainment Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

