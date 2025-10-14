Critical Survey: OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) versus Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) and Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OneWater Marine and Brunswick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneWater Marine -0.61% 0.45% 0.11% Brunswick 0.82% 10.73% 3.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OneWater Marine and Brunswick, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneWater Marine 1 5 3 0 2.22 Brunswick 0 9 7 0 2.44

Risk and Volatility

OneWater Marine currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Brunswick has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given OneWater Marine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Brunswick.

OneWater Marine has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Brunswick shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Brunswick shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneWater Marine and Brunswick”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneWater Marine $1.77 billion 0.14 -$5.70 million ($0.81) -18.12 Brunswick $5.24 billion 0.75 $130.10 million $0.62 97.26

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than OneWater Marine. OneWater Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brunswick beats OneWater Marine on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services. Further, it provides rental of boats and personal watercraft services. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands. The Engine P&A segment offers engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and engine oils and lubricants through aftermarket retailers, dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers for marine and non-marine markets under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands; and distributes marine parts and accessories. The Navico Group segment provides products and systems for the marine, recreational vehicle (RV), specialty vehicle, mobile, and industrial markets, as well as aftermarket channels; and marine electronics, sensors, control systems, instruments, power systems, and general accessories under the Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-MAP, CZone, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, Mastervolt, MotorGuide, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale brand names. The Boat segment offers Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts, and Heyday wake boats; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats; Veer recreational and fishing boats; and the freedom boat club, dealer services, and technology to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.