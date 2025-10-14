Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target at $27.71

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.5714.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Werner Enterprises to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $753.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 164.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

