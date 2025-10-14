Analysts Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $614.85

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $614.8462.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $479.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

