Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $126.54

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.5385.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CLSA raised Baidu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Arete raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu Stock Up 3.3%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Baidu by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

BIDU stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.