Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $126.54

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.5385.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CLSA raised Baidu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Arete raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU
Institutional Trading of Baidu
Baidu Stock Up 3.3%
BIDU stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.42.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- FICO’s Big Dip Could Be the Best Buying Chance of the Year
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- D-Wave: Reevaluating the Short Seller’s Case After the Downgrade
- What is a support level?
- Datavault: A Speculative AI Play, But Beware of Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.