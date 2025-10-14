Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AZZ Q4 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for shares of AZZ in a report released on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. AZZ had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AZZ by 206.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 110.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,324.40. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $1,158,119.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,576.84. This represents a 38.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,318 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

