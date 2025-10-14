William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of AXSM FY2026 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, October 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.93.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $121.15 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $3,319,816.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,961.84. This represents a 79.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,824,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,811 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

