Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TLRY. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.69 on Friday. Tilray Brands has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.75 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 258.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts predict that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tilray Brands

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 165,000 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This represents a 4.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

