Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to $21.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of UNCY opened at $4.49 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

