Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acurx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $7.16 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

