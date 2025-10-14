Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLMB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $133.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.45. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $145.02.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 18.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 68.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 20,471.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.