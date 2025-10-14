Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Optex Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Optex Systems Price Performance

Shares of OPXS opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Optex Systems has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Optex Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Optex Systems by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

