Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEMI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Space Station currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

Shares of GEMI stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Gemini Space Station has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

