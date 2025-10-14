Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEMI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Space Station currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEMI
Gemini Space Station Stock Performance
Gemini Space Station Company Profile
Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.
