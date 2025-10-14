Q3 EPS Estimates for FCX Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. CICC Research lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.5%

FCX opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

