Northland Capmk Has Strong Outlook for SEI FY2026 Earnings

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEI opened at $52.02 on Monday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $248,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,306.41. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,450. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1,014.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 360,054 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 259,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 180,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,504,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

