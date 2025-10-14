Champion Iron Q3 EPS Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

TSE CIA opened at C$4.30 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.29 and a 1-year high of C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.02.

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

