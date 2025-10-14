TSE:FM Q1 EPS Estimate Increased by Raymond James Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.60 to C$31.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.09.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$31.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.41 and a twelve month high of C$33.88. The stock has a market cap of C$26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.65.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 8,135 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.82, for a total value of C$185,640.70. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

