Capstone Copper Q4 EPS Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 target price on Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.86.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$12.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$13.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

