Q2 Earnings Estimate for TTM Technologies Issued By B. Riley

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for TTM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TTM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTMI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of TTMI opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.The company had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Spoto sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $162,284.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,470.42. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Clapprood sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,365.08. This trade represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

