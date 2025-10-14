Simmons First National (SFNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 16th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $103.2620 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 17, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simmons First National Stock Up 2.6%

SFNC stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 66.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Russell William Teubner bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $171,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,956.40. This trade represents a 20.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marty Casteel bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 213,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,168.50. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3,624.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,288.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

