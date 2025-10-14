Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $232.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.47. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148 in the last three months. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 75.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

