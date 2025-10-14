Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.03% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

