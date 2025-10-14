MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

MTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $130.53 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $636,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,816.40. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $19,954,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,159,710 shares in the company, valued at $420,336,221.30. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 970,711 shares of company stock worth $128,686,483. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

