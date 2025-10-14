SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Get SLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLM

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $25.50 on Friday. SLM has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of ($3.44) million during the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.800-$3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.