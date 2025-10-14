Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $903.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

In related news, Director Amy Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,798. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 2,500 shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $154,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,222.75. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 57.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 98.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

