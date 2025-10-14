Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $109.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 129.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,769,000 after buying an additional 989,032 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $72,063,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after buying an additional 761,191 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

