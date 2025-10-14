RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. RB Global has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $119.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

In other RB Global news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in RB Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in RB Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

