Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $286.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

