TSE:WPM Q4 EPS Forecast Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$144.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$149.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.50.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$147.64 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$79.88 and a twelve month high of C$158.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.77. The stock has a market cap of C$67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.91.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
