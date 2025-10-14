FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Issued By William Blair

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Friday, October 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $15.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.76. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.15.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $144.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.13. Biogen has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $194.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 153.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 829,150 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 736,301 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6,828.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 509,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 624,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 409,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

