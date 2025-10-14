FY2025 EPS Estimates for Inventiva Reduced by HC Wainwright

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inventiva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.48) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.44). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inventiva’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Inventiva from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $4.61 on Monday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

