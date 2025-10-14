Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $4.9464 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BK opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $110.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $65,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

