OceanaGold FY2025 EPS Lifted by Raymond James Financial

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.53.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$33.18 on Monday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$10.68 and a twelve month high of C$33.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.72.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

