Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts RenaissanceRe FY2025 Earnings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $30.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.53. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $26.04 per share.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.44%.The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $244.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.55.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $262.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $219.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.78 and its 200-day moving average is $243.32.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 39.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

