Wipro (WIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 25/26 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $224.4021 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 25/26 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WIT opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a yield of 409.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Curi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the second quarter valued at $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 19.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

