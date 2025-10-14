Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bit Origin in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bit Origin presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Bit Origin stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.70% of Bit Origin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

