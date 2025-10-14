BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

BRP Stock Up 2.1%

DOOO opened at $65.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. BRP has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.71 and a beta of 1.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -262.50%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 905.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

