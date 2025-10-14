Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.4%

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.41. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

