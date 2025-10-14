Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.90 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 27,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 210,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 32,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 46.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 10,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

