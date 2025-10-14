Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.75 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 168.07%.

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $138,030.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,396.90. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 67.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

