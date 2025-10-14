BARK (NYSE:BARK) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BARK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Get BARK alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BARK

BARK Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:BARK opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. BARK has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $129.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BARK by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of BARK by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 47,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BARK by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.