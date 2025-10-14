Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.75 and a beta of 1.59. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.57 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 38,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,897.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,968,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,581,351.84. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,890,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,665,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,622,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,894,000 after buying an additional 140,290 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,498,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,505,000 after buying an additional 180,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 761,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 720,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

