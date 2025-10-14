Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.73.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $160.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

