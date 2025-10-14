Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

CMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.39.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE CMC opened at $59.06 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 460.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.