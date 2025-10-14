Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Buy

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 401,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

