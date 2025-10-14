William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for BMY Earnings

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Friday, October 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb’s FY2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

