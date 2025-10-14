Raymond James Financial Estimates Lundin Mining Q3 Earnings

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -796.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

