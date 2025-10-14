Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lottery.com in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Lottery.com in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Lottery.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEGG opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Lottery.com has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 2,484.16% and a negative return on equity of 85.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

