Franco-Nevada Q3 EPS Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNV. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$315.00 to C$460.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$270.00 to C$322.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$255.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$269.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FNV opened at C$286.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$271.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$241.90. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$157.70 and a 52-week high of C$314.53. The firm has a market cap of C$55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

In related news, insider Bonavie Tek sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$263.10, for a total transaction of C$65,776.00. Also, insider Adrian Wong sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$275.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,643,575. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,560 shares of company stock worth $4,228,233. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.

